Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has released an API interface for its Grok language model. So far, the API only includes the "grok-beta" model. It is unclear which version of Grok is behind it. It is priced at $5 per million input tokens or $15 per million output tokens. This makes the model significantly more expensive than, for example, GPT-4o ($2.5 input, $10 output per million input tokens). Grok-2 is xAI's flagship model and is already being used for various functions on Musk's social media platform X, including image generation and news summaries. In the future, it will also power search, user profiles and analytics. With the API, xAI aims to catch up with competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The startup raised $6 billion in May and plans to train its models with data from Musk's other companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.
Elon Musk's AI company xAI makes Grok available via API
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Meta seems to be testing a Quest 4 prototype with eye and face tracking Playstation VR 2 gets another visually stunning kayaking game AMD Ryzen 9000X3D: New gaming CPUs with 3D V-Cache coming in November MIXED-NEWS.com
Update
New York Times and News Corp take legal action against LLM search engine Perplexity
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.