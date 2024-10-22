AI in practice
Kim M. Scheurenbrand

Elon Musk's AI company xAI makes Grok available via API

Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has released an API interface for its Grok language model. So far, the API only includes the "grok-beta" model. It is unclear which version of Grok is behind it. It is priced at $5 per million input tokens or $15 per million output tokens. This makes the model significantly more expensive than, for example, GPT-4o ($2.5 input, $10 output per million input tokens). Grok-2 is xAI's flagship model and is already being used for various functions on Musk's social media platform X, including image generation and news summaries. In the future, it will also power search, user profiles and analytics. With the API, xAI aims to catch up with competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The startup raised $6 billion in May and plans to train its models with data from Musk's other companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
x.ai
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta seems to be testing a Quest 4 prototype with eye and face tracking Playstation VR 2 gets another visually stunning kayaking game AMD Ryzen 9000X3D: New gaming CPUs with 3D V-Cache coming in November MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

New York Times and News Corp take legal action against LLM search engine Perplexity

AI in practice
Update

ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode now available in the EU

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elon Musk's AI company xAI makes Grok available via API

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News