Elon Musk's AI company xAI makes Grok available via API

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has released an API interface for its Grok language model. So far, the API only includes the "grok-beta" model. It is unclear which version of Grok is behind it. It is priced at $5 per million input tokens or $15 per million output tokens. This makes the model significantly more expensive than, for example, GPT-4o ($2.5 input, $10 output per million input tokens). Grok-2 is xAI's flagship model and is already being used for various functions on Musk's social media platform X, including image generation and news summaries. In the future, it will also power search, user profiles and analytics. With the API, xAI aims to catch up with competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The startup raised $6 billion in May and plans to train its models with data from Musk's other companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.

Ad