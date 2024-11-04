AI in practice
X's Grok chatbot adds vision capabilities

xAI
X's Grok chatbot adds vision capabilities
Matthias Bastian
Elon Musk announced that Grok, the chatbot running on X (formerly Twitter), can now process and understand images.

Musk called this an "early version" of the feature and said it would "rapidly improve." Other chatbots and their underlying models, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Meta AI, have had this visual capability for months or even years.

However, Musk doesn't see himself lagging behind for much longer; his team at xAI is "getting done in months what took everyone else years." According to Musk, Grok 3, the latest MLM model behind the Grok chatbot, will be released at the end of the year and will be the most powerful AI system yet.

