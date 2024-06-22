AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

YouTube now allows users to request removal of AI content that mimics their face or voice

YouTube has expanded its privacy policy to cover AI-generated content. Users can now ask YouTube to take down synthetic media that imitates their face or voice. When reviewing requests, YouTube will consider the potential for confusion with real content and whether the video is intended as parody or satire. Content creators should be aware that privacy complaints alone may not necessarily result in removal. This move comes in response to the rapid growth of AI-generated content. The quality of AI-based voice and facial imitations has improved significantly recently, making this issue increasingly relevant.

Sources
YouTube
