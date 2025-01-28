YuE's open-source AI music tool offers a free alternative to commercial services like Suno and Udio

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

A new open source AI music tool called YuE lets anyone turn lyrics into songs, offering a free alternative to commercial services like Suno and Udio. According to developer Ruibin Yuan, the system can create songs up to five minutes long in multiple languages and musical styles. Under the hood, YuE uses two separate AI models - one handles speech and music generation, while the other manages additional song elements. Users can customize their creations by choosing the musical style, mood, and type of voice, and the system can replicate various singing techniques. The project is available now on HuggingFace, with several demo examples posted on GitHub. Yuan says a research paper detailing the technical aspects of YuE is currently in development.

1/n: ? Announcing YuE (乐) - the most powerful open-source full-song music generation model! ? Tackle the lyrics-to-song task (like https://t.co/4OPBup3Sx8) with support for diverse genres, stunning vocals, & multiple languages. Bonus? It's Hugging Face & LLAMA-compatible for... pic.twitter.com/VCHAUamTnW - Ruibin Yuan (@abc43992899) January 27, 2025

