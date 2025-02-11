AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Zonos can clone your voice and is open source

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Zyphra has released Zonos-v0.1, an open source model that turns text into natural-sounding speech and can clone voices using just seconds of audio data. The new model supports five languages - English, Japanese, Chinese, French, and German - and gives users control over speaking speed, pitch, audio quality, and emotional tone. According to Zyphra, the model processes audio faster than real-time when running on an RTX 4090 GPU. Zyphra has made Zonos available in two versions: a pure transformer model and a hybrid model that combines state-space models with transformers. Both versions were trained on approximately 200,000 hours of audio data, primarily in English. Users can try out Zonos through a user-friendly Gradio interface, with easy Docker installation for local use. The model is also accessible through the Zyphra Playground or via API for those who prefer cloud-based solutions.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Zonos
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Billie Eilish and Katy Perry among 200 artists protesting AI's "assault on human creativity"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Playstation VR 2 now has hand tracking, but how good is it? Carmack offered $1M to bring Doom & Quake ports to the Quest store, but id Software refused Students & teachers can rent Snap Spectacles 5 at half price MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Suno AI's new text-to-music model generates impressive songs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Zonos can clone your voice and is open source

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Google News