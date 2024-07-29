AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Agents might be the next frontier of AI and OpenDevin wants to open source them

OpenDevin-Initiative
Agents might be the next frontier of AI and OpenDevin wants to open source them
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

OpenDevin is an open-source platform that allows developers to create AI agents capable of interacting with other applications through software interfaces.

The platform, developed by researchers from several academic and commercial institutions, allows agents to interact with their environment through software interfaces, similar to how human developers work. It offers a flexible architecture, a sandbox environment, and evaluation tools. The name OpenDevin is likely inspired by the commercial AI programming tool "Devin".

OpenDevin consists of three main components: an agent abstraction, an event stream for tracking actions and observations, and a runtime environment for executing agent actions.

Image: OpenDevin initiative

The platform provides a secure sandbox where agents can run code and access a bash shell, a Jupyter notebook server, and a web browser. This setup allows agents to perform complex software development and web-based tasks.

OpenDevin already includes several agents, such as a generalist CodeAct agent and a specialized web browsing agent. In initial benchmarks, OpenDevin agents show competitive performance in various tasks. Users can create "micro-agents" for their own specific tasks.

Image: OpenDevin initiative

The platform also enables collaboration between multiple agents. For example, a generalist agent can delegate tasks to specialized agents. Users interact with agents through a chat-based interface that visualizes the agent's current actions and provides real-time feedback.

A unique feature of OpenDevin is the AgentSkills library, which contains commonly used functions such as editing files or reading images using vision language models. The library can be extended with new skills.

The developers designed OpenDevin as a community project. The source code is available on GitHub under the MIT license, allowing for commercial use. Plans include improved support for multimodality, more powerful agents, and a more stable runtime environment.

Agents could be the next frontier for AI

The goal of OpenDevin is the long-term development of safe and useful AI agents. Leading AI companies like Google Deepmind and OpenAI believe that AI agents - programs that act and interact with each other - will be the next major step in AI development, following models with advanced logic capabilities.

But current agent approaches still have significant room for improvement, as OpenDevin's benchmarks and similar systems show. Microsoft's AI CEO recently predicted that it will take two more generations of AI models before reliable AI agents become a reality.

Summary
  • OpenDevin is an open-source platform for developing AI agents that can interact with their environment and other applications via software interfaces.
  • The platform provides a flexible architecture with a secure sandbox environment where AI agents can execute code, access tools such as Jupyter notebooks, and perform complex software development tasks.
  • Initial benchmarks show competitive performance of OpenDevin agents, and the platform is intended to drive the development of safe and useful AI agents as a community project.
Sources
Paper Github
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
