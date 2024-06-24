AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft's CEO of AI Mustafa Suleyman predicts GPT-6 needed for reliable AI actions

Joi Ito, Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (2018)
Microsoft's CEO of AI Mustafa Suleyman predicts GPT-6 needed for reliable AI actions
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's CEO of AI, believes AI models will act mostly autonomously within two years. However, he says it will take two more model generations and up to 100 times more computing power for AI to work consistently.

In a podcast with investor Seth Rosenberg, Suleyman discusses when to expect autonomous AI models. He says AI agents could soon act independently in narrow use cases without constant user oversight.

But truly reliable systems are still a long way off. Models need to be in a place where each output must exactly match a function call. Current models still have some variance in the correct solutions for most answers.

Today's 80 percent accuracy isn't enough for reliable action in new applications, Suleyman says. End users need 99 percent accuracy to maintain trust. Suleyman emphasizes that this is not about emerging capabilities, but about a more precise mapping between prompt and output.

Ad
Ad

He estimates models will need 100 times more computing power - at GPT-6 level, likely OpenAI's model after GPT-4 and GPT-5. This may take another two years, Suleyman says.

Until then, he sees the best prospects in areas where some inaccuracy is acceptable, such as legal research with multiple reasonable answers, while areas such as medicine, which require life-critical precision, are still too demanding.

Complete autonomy, where an AI system makes its own plans and procures its own resources, is dangerous, Suleyman says, and needs to be regulated.

Quality data is the key to success

Suleyman believes that model size is becoming less important to AI success. He points to Microsoft's open-source Phi 3 model, which is 100 times smaller than top models in terms of inference effort.

It may not be as good, but it matches or beats GPT-3.5, Suleyman says, noting that data quality, not the number of parameters, is becoming critical.

Recommendation
AI in practice

ChatGPT scores equal to or better than students in 9 out of 32 university courses

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said that the future of AI training is about learning more from less data, which is the same message.

This creates opportunities for startups that may be able to succeed with smaller, well-trained models. Suleyman advises young companies to focus on collecting high-quality training data for their applications.

This includes training human experts to provide proper feedback for model training. Suleyman says his AI company Inflection, somewhat acquired by Microsoft, used strict selection for "AI teachers" when developing the Pi chatbot.

Suleyman predicts personalized AI assistants will accompany users throughout their digital lives, remembering everything they do and say while proactively making suggestions.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Mustafa Suleyman, head of AI products at Microsoft, estimates that AI models will be able to operate largely autonomously in the next two years.
  • However, he believes that two more model generations will be needed to achieve consistently accurate results, i.e. GPT-6 instead of GPT-5, and much more computing power to achieve 99 percent accuracy.
  • According to Suleyman, the success factor is shifting from the size of the model to the quality of the training data. There are also opportunities for startups with smaller, well-trained models.
Sources
YouTube Featured Image (Flickr)
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

ByteDance and Broadcom partner to develop AI chips

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Apple Vision Pro: Horror hack unleashes hundreds of spiders on you Some VR studios are discounting their Quest games by 90% - Why? A lower-cost Vision headset is on the way, but could have tough trade-offs MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's ChatGPT takes on unexpected role of cultural gatekeeper by censoring Scottish anthem

AI in practice

Magnific AI's Relight lets you change image lighting and backgrounds on the fly

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft's CEO of AI Mustafa Suleyman predicts GPT-6 needed for reliable AI actions

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Transformer models grok their way to implicit reasoning, but not all types are equal

AI in practice

Anthropic launches Claude 3.5, potentially the most capable AI model yet

AI research

AI that defeated humans at Go could now help language models master mathematics

Google News