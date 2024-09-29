AI adoption outpacing previous technologies like PCs and internet, survey finds

Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are being adopted much faster than previous transformative technologies such as personal computers and the internet, according to a new U.S. survey.

The study, titled "The Rapid Adoption of Generative AI," found that generative AI reached usage rates in two years that took PCs and the Internet more than five years to achieve.

The researchers conducted a pilot survey in June 2024 with 2,551 responses, followed by a full survey in August 2024 with 5,014 responses. The data came from the Real-Time Population Survey (RPS), a nationwide labor market survey of U.S. adults aged 18 to 64.

Of course, we have to consider that PCs and the Internet had higher costs and required more technical infrastructure, making direct comparisons difficult.

Workplace adoption has been particularly swift. The survey found that 28% of employees use generative AI for work, with nearly a quarter using it weekly and about one in nine using it daily. In contrast, it took three years after the 1981 launch of the IBM PC for workplace PC use to reach 25%.

Generative AI's impact on workplace productivity still modest

Generative AI is being used by a broader range of workers and job roles than was originally the case with PCs. While nearly half of workers in computer and managerial roles reported using generative AI, one in five workers overall reported using GenAI.

The technology supports a variety of professional tasks, including writing, data interpretation, administrative work, programming, and customer support. It's spreading rapidly among workers across industries and skill levels.

The researchers estimate that generative AI currently supports between 0.5 and 3.5 percent of total work hours. Based on the productivity gains seen in small-scale experiments, they calculate that this could increase labor productivity by 0.1 to 0.9 percent.

A Microsoft study suggests significantly higher productivity gains, although the result is likely to depend heavily on the task at hand.

Other notable survey findings:

