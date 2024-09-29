AI and society
Jonathan Kemper

AI adoption outpacing previous technologies like PCs and internet, survey finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
AI adoption outpacing previous technologies like PCs and internet, survey finds
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are being adopted much faster than previous transformative technologies such as personal computers and the internet, according to a new U.S. survey.

Ad

The study, titled "The Rapid Adoption of Generative AI," found that generative AI reached usage rates in two years that took PCs and the Internet more than five years to achieve.

The researchers conducted a pilot survey in June 2024 with 2,551 responses, followed by a full survey in August 2024 with 5,014 responses. The data came from the Real-Time Population Survey (RPS), a nationwide labor market survey of U.S. adults aged 18 to 64.

Line graph comparing adoption rates of computers, internet, and AI over time. AI shows steepest initial rise.
The graph illustrates the rapid adoption rate of AI compared to earlier technological innovations like computers and the internet. AI's steep trajectory suggests it may reach widespread adoption much faster, likely due to existing digital infrastructure and increased technological literacy. | Image: Bick et al.

Of course, we have to consider that PCs and the Internet had higher costs and required more technical infrastructure, making direct comparisons difficult.

Ad
Ad

Workplace adoption has been particularly swift. The survey found that 28% of employees use generative AI for work, with nearly a quarter using it weekly and about one in nine using it daily. In contrast, it took three years after the 1981 launch of the IBM PC for workplace PC use to reach 25%.

Bar chart: Use of generative AI among adults, broken down by frequency and context (work/leisure/overall)
Generative AI is used by adults in both work and leisure contexts, although the intensity of use is higher in the work context. Overall, nearly 40% of adults use this technology in some way. | Image: Bick et al.

Generative AI's impact on workplace productivity still modest

Generative AI is being used by a broader range of workers and job roles than was originally the case with PCs. While nearly half of workers in computer and managerial roles reported using generative AI, one in five workers overall reported using GenAI.

Stacked bar charts: AI usage by occupation and industry group, broken down into daily, weekly and occasional use.
The use of generative AI varies greatly between different professional and industry groups. Technical and management professions and the financial sector show the highest usage rates, while personal services use AI the least. | Image: Bick et al.

The technology supports a variety of professional tasks, including writing, data interpretation, administrative work, programming, and customer support. It's spreading rapidly among workers across industries and skill levels.

Two bar charts: Most useful AI applications at work and in leisure time, sorted by percentage of mentions.
Generative AI is particularly useful for communication and administrative tasks at work. In leisure time, it is especially valued for writing tasks, translations, and personal assistance. | Image: Bick et al.

The researchers estimate that generative AI currently supports between 0.5 and 3.5 percent of total work hours. Based on the productivity gains seen in small-scale experiments, they calculate that this could increase labor productivity by 0.1 to 0.9 percent.

A Microsoft study suggests significantly higher productivity gains, although the result is likely to depend heavily on the task at hand.

Recommendation
AI and society

Users can't tell the difference between AI-generated and human fake news, study finds

Other notable survey findings:

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
  • Men use generative AI more often than women, both in and out of work. This has been shown in previous studies.
  • Usage drops sharply with age, from about 35 percent for employees under 40 to less than 17 percent for those over 50.
  • Employees with college degrees and in STEM occupations have the highest usage rates.
  • ChatGPT is by far the most widely used generative AI tool.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A new, representative U.S. survey shows that generative AI technologies like ChatGPT are being adopted faster than previous transformative technologies such as PCs and the internet.
  • Workplace adoption of generative AI is particularly rapid. 28% of surveyed workers use generative AI in their jobs, with almost a quarter using it weekly and about one in nine using it daily.
  • Researchers estimate that generative AI currently supports 0.5% to 3.5% of total working hours, potentially boosting labor productivity by 0.1 to 0.9 percentage points. Men, younger workers, university graduates, and those in STEM professions have the highest usage rates.
Sources
Paper
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
AI in practice

CAIS claims their AI forecaster "FiveThirtyNine" beats human experts at predicting future events

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR multiplayer hit Mannequin is getting bigger: First free content update is here Vestiges: Fallen Tribes brings strategic deckbuilding to virtual reality The developers of Job Simulator are working on a new VR hit and you can now try it out for free MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Mastering AI chatbots requires hands-on experience rather than just technical expertise

AI in practice

Video game actors make progress in AI strike, but major publishers hold out

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI adoption outpacing previous technologies like PCs and internet, survey finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

Google News