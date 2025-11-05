AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

AI data centers could soon consume as much electricity as one-third of all U.S. households

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Barclays estimates that data centers for AI giants like OpenAI, Meta, and Amazon could need as much as 46 gigawatts of electricity. That's about the same amount of power used by 44 million US households, or roughly a third of all homes in the country. Building out these projects could cost $2.5 trillion.

Ad

This massive expansion is already putting pressure on the power grid. Nvidia, Microsoft, and OpenAI are warning about possible grid instability caused by rapid swings in electricity demand. Some plans call for energy sources like solar plants and gas storage to be integrated directly into the data centers. OpenAI has even asked the US government to add 100 gigawatts of new power generation each year. It's still unclear how many of these projects will actually get built. According to Barclays, it's hard to draw the line between projects that are real and those that are still just speculation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Arxiv tightens moderation for computer science papers amid flood of AI-generated review articles

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Coca-Cola once again turns to AI for its global "Holidays Are Coming" Christmas campaign

AI in practice

Google launches Pomelli, an AI-powered tool that creates social media campaigns automatically

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI data centers could soon consume as much electricity as one-third of all U.S. households

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

Google News