AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI-generated TEDx speaker images look strikingly real

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Social media users are sharing AI-generated images of TEDx speakers that look remarkably lifelike. The speaker photos are so convincing that many people initially thought they depicted real individuals. Flux, developed by former members of the Stable Diffusion team, is the AI model behind these images. It was refined using a technique called LoRA to enhance its photorealism. These viral images were generated using the Flux dev model and LoRA in the ComfyUI tool, without any additional editing. To create similar images, users need the LoRA file and ComfyUI workflow. You can access ComfyUI here or via apps like Pinokio.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Leo Kadieff via LinkedIn
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google cuts Gemini 1.5 Flash prices and adds new PDF features

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Medieval Dynasty New Settlement just got a lot prettier on Quest 3 Valve is working on hand tracking support for Steam Link on Quest Meta Quest v69: Data mining provides clues to upcoming features MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Catch more waves with AI

AI in practice

GPT-4o's unexpected party trick: Mimicking your voice without permission

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI-generated TEDx speaker images look strikingly real

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

AI and society

Google pulls 'Dear Sydney' Gemini AI ad after criticism AI could make us lazy and uncreative

Google News