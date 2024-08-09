AI-generated TEDx speaker images look strikingly real

Social media users are sharing AI-generated images of TEDx speakers that look remarkably lifelike. The speaker photos are so convincing that many people initially thought they depicted real individuals. Flux, developed by former members of the Stable Diffusion team, is the AI model behind these images. It was refined using a technique called LoRA to enhance its photorealism. These viral images were generated using the Flux dev model and LoRA in the ComfyUI tool, without any additional editing. To create similar images, users need the LoRA file and ComfyUI workflow. You can access ComfyUI here or via apps like Pinokio.

