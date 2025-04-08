AI research
Matthias Bastian

AI Index 2025 documents continued growth in AI capabilities and adoption

GPT-4o prompted by THE DECODER
AI Index 2025 documents continued growth in AI capabilities and adoption
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered AI has released its annual AI Index Report, providing the most comprehensive data-driven analysis of artificial intelligence development to date.

Ad

The 400-page study examines AI's expanding influence across society through detailed analysis of research data, industry trends, and global adoption patterns. Drawing from studies and surveys published throughout the year, the report evaluates eight key areas: research and development, technical performance, responsible AI, economic impact, science and medicine, politics, education, and public opinion.

Accelerate

The findings show steady progress in AI capabilities throughout 2025. On new benchmarks like MMMU, GPQA, and SWE-bench, AI systems achieved score improvements of up to 67.3 percentage points, with many now performing at or above human levels.

Line chart: Development of AI performance in various areas compared to the human baseline (100%) from 2012-2024.
AI systems are increasingly surpassing human baseline performance across image classification, language comprehension and mathematical reasoning. The most notable gains since 2019 have been in scientific reasoning and multimodal understanding | Image: AI Index

Looking ahead, researchers face new challenges as traditional benchmarks reach "saturation" with AI systems achieving maximum scores. In response, more demanding evaluations like "Humanity's Last Exam" are being developed.

Ad
Ad

The United States continues to lead in advanced AI development with 40 of the most significant AI models, while China follows with 15 and Europe with three. However, performance differences between Chinese and American models have diminished significantly. What was a double-digit gap in early 2024 has narrowed to near parity, with open-source models also gaining ground on proprietary systems.

Line chart: Comparison of the performance of American and Chinese chatbot models from January 2024 to February 2025 on the LMSYS platform.
In the LMSYS Chatbot Arena Benchmark, US models with 1,385 points are just ahead of Chinese models with 1,362 points. Both nations show a continuous improvement in the performance of their AI systems. | Image: AI Index 2025

U.S. private investment in AI reached $109.1 billion, dwarfing China's $9.3 billion investment. Global generative AI funding grew 18.7 percent to $33.9 billion. Corporate adoption expanded significantly, with 78% of organizations now using AI - a 23 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Line chart: Development of AI use in companies from 2017-2024, with a separate curve for generative AI from 2023.
Corporate AI adoption has grown steadily since 2017. By 2024, 78 percent of organizations use AI technologies, with generative AI accounting for 71 percent | Image: AI Index 2025

Global disparities and public perception

The report reveals significant disparities in AI access and education. While two-thirds of countries offer AI education in schools, many African nations lack fundamental infrastructure like reliable electricity. Public attitudes also vary widely by region, with high optimism in China (83%), Indonesia (80%), and Thailand (77%), contrasting with lower approval in Canada (40%), the USA (39%), and the Netherlands (36%).

Recent Ipsos polling shows 36% of respondents expect AI to replace their jobs within five years, while 56% consider this unlikely and 8% remain uncertain. A majority (60%) anticipate some AI-driven changes to their work.

36 percent expect AI to replace their jobs in the coming years | Image: Ipsos, 2024 / AI Index Report 2025

The full report offers additional insights and detailed analysis.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI research

The future of AI language models may lie in predicting beyond the next word, study suggests

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI has released its annual report, offering an in-depth look at how artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into various facets of our daily lives.
  • AI systems have made remarkable progress recently, with many now achieving or even outperforming humans in tasks related to language processing, mathematical problem-solving, and scientific understanding.
  • The United States remains at the forefront of cutting-edge AI model development, boasting 40 of the most influential models, while China comes in second with 15. Europe, on the other hand, trails significantly behind with just three models.
Sources
AI Index 2025
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Study finds that fewer documents can lead to better performance in RAG systems

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Owlchemy Labs releases "Hexas" update for Dimensional Double Shift Alex and the Jets on Quest 3: Your kids will love this mixed reality game Studio tricked PSVR 2 users into buying fake "Flight Simulator" game MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Midjourney develops new method to improve LLMs creative writing range

AI research

Microsoft Research has developed a new way to feed knowledge into LLMs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI Index 2025 documents continued growth in AI capabilities and adoption

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

OpenAI wants Europe to build the infrastructure it needs to profit from European markets

AI in practice

OpenAI plans GPT-5 release in "a few months," shifts strategy on reasoning models

AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Google News