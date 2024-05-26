AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI music generator Suno now offers longer songs and gets sound-to-song feature

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

AI music startup Suno.ai has released version 3.5 of its software. It can create audio clips up to four minutes long in one go, which should make it easier to create full songs. Songs can also be extended by up to two minutes, and song structure has been greatly improved, according to Suno. Pro and Premier members can choose between versions 3.5, 3 and 2 and download the generated audio files in WAV format. The new version is available now to Pro and Premier members and will be available to all accounts in a few days. Version 4 of the software is currently in development. Suno is also introducing a new feature where a sound can be combined with a text prompt to create a new song. This feature will be available soon, according to Suno.

Video: Suno via X

