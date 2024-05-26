AI music startup Suno.ai has released version 3.5 of its software. It can create audio clips up to four minutes long in one go, which should make it easier to create full songs. Songs can also be extended by up to two minutes, and song structure has been greatly improved, according to Suno. Pro and Premier members can choose between versions 3.5, 3 and 2 and download the generated audio files in WAV format. The new version is available now to Pro and Premier members and will be available to all accounts in a few days. Version 4 of the software is currently in development. Suno is also introducing a new feature where a sound can be combined with a text prompt to create a new song. This feature will be available soon, according to Suno.
AI music generator Suno now offers longer songs and gets sound-to-song feature
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Preparing for the Olympics in virtual reality: Australia's swimming team trains with VR headsets The Park Playground opens first VR experience center in Portugal Movies, music and live shows in VR: Everdome's digital theater aims to promote immersive entertainment MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.