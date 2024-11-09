Suno releases audio demos of new v4 music generation model

Suno has released the first audio samples of its upcoming v4 AI music generation model. The demos show improvements in natural sound, variety, and consistency compared to previous versions. While Suno says it will release the model soon, the company has not yet revealed any technical specifications. The announcement follows Suno's recent addition of "personas" - a feature that helps maintain consistent musical styles across multiple generated songs. The release comes as both Suno and competitor Udio face legal challenges from music companies. The lawsuits allege that these companies trained their AI models using copyrighted music without obtaining proper permissions.

