AI music generator Udio has added a number of new features, including the ability to upload your own audio files as song starters for users of the Standard and Pro plans. This and the "udio-32 model" can be used to create songs up to 15 minutes long, with the uploaded audio files setting the tempo and mood. There is also a new model for two-minute songs, advanced control options such as setting the song start and generation speed, and features for tracking users and displaying credit usage. A new text field allows users to edit song lyrics after generation. Paid subscribers no longer need to give Udio credit when using generated tracks publicly.
AI song generator Udio gets multiple new features
