AI song generator Udio gets multiple new features

AI music generator Udio has added a number of new features, including the ability to upload your own audio files as song starters for users of the Standard and Pro plans. This and the "udio-32 model" can be used to create songs up to 15 minutes long, with the uploaded audio files setting the tempo and mood. There is also a new model for two-minute songs, advanced control options such as setting the song start and generation speed, and features for tracking users and displaying credit usage. A new text field allows users to edit song lyrics after generation. Paid subscribers no longer need to give Udio credit when using generated tracks publicly.