AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

AI use in mammography shows initial success in early cancer detection

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

A study by the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) shows that AI-assisted mammography can enhance early cancer detection. More than one-third of women at ten medical practices opted to pay for AI screening programs themselves. The AI-supported examinations found 21 percent more cancer cases compared to standard screenings. In the AI-supported version, FDA-approved software analyzes the mammograms. An expert reviews cases where the AI and the first examiner reach different conclusions. Among 747,604 examined women, those who participated in AI screening showed a 43 percent higher detection rate—21 percent from the AI itself, and 22 percent because more high-risk patients signed up. The researchers presented their findings at the RSNA annual meeting. According to the team, the data indicates that many women want to use AI to improve their screening results, and that combining AI with safety verification leads to higher cancer detection rates.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
MedicalXpress
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

AGI benchmark ARC remains unresolved in 2024 despite significant progress

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Hyperrealistic VR spaces: Meta is already testing the next steps What will virtual reality look like in five years? 15 predictions Become a furry adventurerer in this unique VR game: I Am Cat is in the MIXED Advent Calendar MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

DeepThought-8B: Ruliad publishes open-source reasoning model

AI and society

Majority of Germans use AI, but skepticism remains high

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI use in mammography shows initial success in early cancer detection

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

AI research

DeepMind's Genie 2 generates playable 3D worlds from single images

AI research

LLMs can outperform neuroscientists at predicting research outcomes

Google News