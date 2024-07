Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Runway now supports image-to-video with its latest Gen-3 Alpha model. Users can use any image as the starting point for creating a video. The image can be used alone or in combination with a text instruction to further control the video generation. RunwayML introduced the new Gen-3 model at the beginning of July, which is a significant improvement over the previous version.

Video: RunwayML

