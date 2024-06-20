AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI video startup HeyGen raises $60 million and is now worth more than $500 million

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
HeyGen, an AI video startup, has raised $60 million in a Series A funding round. The company is now valued at more than $500 million. The round was led by Benchmark. HeyGen lets companies create, localize and personalize videos without a camera or crew, using virtual avatars. According to the startup, it has been profitable since the second quarter of 2023 and has grown its annual revenue from one million to more than $35 million. Its customers include small businesses as well as Fortune 500 companies. HeyGen plans to use the fresh capital to expand its product offerings and invest in corporate security, AI ethics, trust and safety.

