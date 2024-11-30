AI in practice
Amazon adds automatic prompt optimization to its Bedrock AI service

Amazon adds automatic prompt optimization to its Bedrock AI service
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Amazon has rolled out automatic prompt optimization for its Bedrock AI service, promising better performance across various AI tasks with minimal user effort.

The new feature lets users optimize prompts for multiple AI models through a single API call or by clicking a button in the Amazon Bedrock console, according to the AWS Machine Learning Blog.

The optimization tool currently works with several leading AI models, including Anthropic's Claude 3, Meta's Llama 3, Mistral's Large, and Amazon's Titan Text Premier.

Amazon's testing with open source datasets showed notable improvements. The company achieved an 18 percent better performance in text summarization using XSUM, an 8 percent improvement in RAG-based dialog continuation with DSTC, and a 22 percent boost in function calls using GLAIVE.

Simplified prompt engineering

AWS demonstrated the tool's practical use with an example of optimizing prompts for chat or call log classification. The system automatically refines the original prompt to be more precise, while making it easy to add and test variables like chat protocols.

Screenshot: Split screen with two Claude 3.5 Sonnet prompts for conversation analysis, original and variant next to each other.
Example of an optimized prompt with additional structure and detail (right) compared to the original (left). | Image: Amazon

Amazon says this automation aims to reduce the months-long process of manual prompt engineering that developers often face when finding optimal prompts for specific models and tasks.

Humans still need to think for themselves

Both Anthropic and OpenAI have their own prompt optimization tools, but it's still unclear exactly how these systems evaluate improvements or how dependent they are on well-written initial prompts.

In my own experience, these automated tools often fall short when trying to improve carefully constructed prompts that use multiple examples (many-shot prompts). While they can help add structure or occasional detail, there's still no substitute for human expertise when it comes to understanding what a task requires and designing effective prompts to accomplish it.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Amazon is introducing automatic prompt optimization for its Bedrock AI service, which is designed to simplify the time-consuming process of manual prompt engineering and improve performance by up to 22 percent, depending on the task.
  • The new feature is available across several models of the Bedrock platform, including Claude-3, Llama-3, Mistral, and Titan Text Premier.
  • Although competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI provide comparable tools for automating prompt optimization, the industry as a whole faces challenges in accurately assessing the outcomes of these optimizations.
