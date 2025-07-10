AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Amazon signs multi-year deals with Condé Nast and Hearst to add editorial content to its Rufus AI

Amazon has secured multi-year licensing deals with Condé Nast and Hearst. Content from magazines like Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar will be added to its AI shopping assistant Rufus, Digiday reports. The move expands Rufus's offerings with trusted editorial content to help shoppers make informed decisions. Condé Nast confirmed the new partnership, following a similar agreement Amazon reached with The New York Times in May, which includes material from NYT Cooking and The Athletic. Financial terms were not disclosed. The first content from these publishers is set to appear in Rufus this summer. Rufus uses Amazon's product catalog and web data to help shoppers make purchasing decisions with AI.

Sources
Digiday
