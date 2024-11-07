AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic and Palantir bring AI model Claude to US defense sector

Anthropic
Anthropic and Palantir bring AI model Claude to US defense sector
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A new partnership between Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Palantir gives US intelligence agencies access to Anthropic's AI models - another step in the growing connection between AI companies and the defense sector.

Ad

Anthropic announced a new partnership with data analytics company Palantir and Amazon Web Services. According to Business Wire, US intelligence and defense organizations will gain access to Anthropic's Claude AI models through this arrangement.

The integration works through Palantir's AI Platform (AIP) using AWS infrastructure. Since early November, the AI models have been available in Palantir's Impact Level 6 (IL6) environment - one of the highest security levels for confidential government data.

IL6 is reserved for systems deemed critical to national security that require maximum protection against unauthorized access. These systems can process data up to the "Secret" classification level - one step below "Top Secret."

Ad
Ad

Kate Earle Jensen, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthropic, explains that the AI tools are intended to help agencies analyze large amounts of data and support decision-making processes.

Early success in insurance sector

Palantir's CTO Shyam Sankar points to early successes with the technology: A leading American insurance company automated much of its underwriting process using 78 AI agents powered by AIP and Claude. A process that previously took two weeks can now be completed in three hours.

Through Palantir, the models are also being used in the security and defense sector. Anthropic's terms of service explicitly allow the use of its products for "legally authorized foreign intelligence analysis," "identifying covert influence or sabotage campaigns," and "providing warning in advance of potential military activities."

The partnership is part of a broader trend in the AI industry: Meta is also making its Llama models available to defense partners, and OpenAI is seeking closer collaboration with the US Department of Defense.

Anthropic itself is currently negotiating a new funding round with a potential valuation of $40 billion. The e-commerce giant Amazon is currently the company's largest investor.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic, AWS, and Palantir have partnered to provide US intelligence agencies with access to Anthropic's Claude AI models through Palantir's AI Platform. The integration takes place in a highly secure IL6 environment for sensitive government data.
  • Anthropic's terms of service explicitly allow the use of its products for "legally authorized foreign intelligence analysis," "identifying covert influence or sabotage campaigns," and "providing warning in advance of potential military activities."
  • The collaboration is part of a wider trend, with other AI companies such as Meta and OpenAI also seeking to work with the defense sector. Anthropic is currently negotiating a new round of funding with a potential valuation of $40 billion.
Sources
Business Wire Anthropic
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic in talks for funding round that could double its valuation to $30-40 billion

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Bad news for Quest fans: Alien Rogue Incursion delayed Become a mixed reality DJ with "Djay" on Meta Quest Bridge Constructor is coming to Mixed Reality next month MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic reveals some of Claude's secret sauce

AI in practice

Instagram co-founder joins OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic and Palantir bring AI model Claude to US defense sector

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News