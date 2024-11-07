Anthropic and Palantir bring AI model Claude to US defense sector

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

A new partnership between Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Palantir gives US intelligence agencies access to Anthropic's AI models - another step in the growing connection between AI companies and the defense sector.

Ad

Anthropic announced a new partnership with data analytics company Palantir and Amazon Web Services. According to Business Wire, US intelligence and defense organizations will gain access to Anthropic's Claude AI models through this arrangement.

The integration works through Palantir's AI Platform (AIP) using AWS infrastructure. Since early November, the AI models have been available in Palantir's Impact Level 6 (IL6) environment - one of the highest security levels for confidential government data.

IL6 is reserved for systems deemed critical to national security that require maximum protection against unauthorized access. These systems can process data up to the "Secret" classification level - one step below "Top Secret."

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Kate Earle Jensen, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthropic, explains that the AI tools are intended to help agencies analyze large amounts of data and support decision-making processes.

Early success in insurance sector

Palantir's CTO Shyam Sankar points to early successes with the technology: A leading American insurance company automated much of its underwriting process using 78 AI agents powered by AIP and Claude. A process that previously took two weeks can now be completed in three hours.

Through Palantir, the models are also being used in the security and defense sector. Anthropic's terms of service explicitly allow the use of its products for "legally authorized foreign intelligence analysis," "identifying covert influence or sabotage campaigns," and "providing warning in advance of potential military activities."

The partnership is part of a broader trend in the AI industry: Meta is also making its Llama models available to defense partners, and OpenAI is seeking closer collaboration with the US Department of Defense.

Anthropic itself is currently negotiating a new funding round with a potential valuation of $40 billion. The e-commerce giant Amazon is currently the company's largest investor.

Ad