Anthropic has launched a web search feature for its Claude API, letting developers combine Claude models with up-to-date web data without building their own search infrastructure. Claude decides when a web search makes sense based on the user's prompt, generates targeted queries, analyzes the results, and delivers answers with source links. The system can also handle multi-step research tasks. Web search is available for Claude 3.7 Sonnet, 3.5 Sonnet, and 3.5 Haiku, and costs $10 per 1,000 searches. Organizations can allow or block specific domains and manage web search access at the organizational level. The feature is also available for Claude Code, which can use it to look up API documentation or technical articles.
Anthropic adds web search to Claude API for real-time data and research
