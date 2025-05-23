AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic has moved away from chatbots to focus on complex tasks

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic shifted its focus away from chatbots at the end of last year, according to head of science Jared Kaplan. In a recent interview, Kaplan explained that the company is now prioritizing more complex tasks like research and programming. This new direction is also reflected in the latest Claude 4 models, which are designed with agent-based applications in mind. Kaplan acknowledges that tackling these kinds of advanced tasks comes with a higher risk of models behaving unpredictably. As a result, Anthropic is putting a strong emphasis on minimizing those risks. Programming remains a particular strength for the company’s models—a core capability that has made Anthropic especially popular with developers. The approach appears to be paying off: Anthropic's annual revenue has doubled, reaching two billion dollars.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
CNBC
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Claude Opus 4 blackmailed an engineer after learning it might be replaced

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The HL2 mod "Entropy: Zero" will get a fully-fledged VR mode Tobii and Prophesee are developing a breakthrough eye tracking solution New VR sci-fi shooter Into The Darkness impresses with elaborate graphics and physics-based action MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic has moved away from chatbots to focus on complex tasks

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Google News