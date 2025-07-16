Anthropic launches a dedicated AI solution to help finance professionals with analysis

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Anthropic is rolling out a new industry solution for finance and expanding its chatbot Claude with more tool integrations, while also naming a new chief commercial officer and investing in US energy and cybersecurity research.

The company announced several moves aimed at growing its footprint in the enterprise market. These include a dedicated AI solution for financial services, a directory of integrated software tools, a high-profile sales leadership hire, and a $2 million investment in American energy infrastructure and cybersecurity education.

Anthropic's new "Financial Analysis Solution" is designed to help finance professionals with analysis and decision-making. The system brings together data from multiple sources, including market data providers and in-house platforms like Databricks and Snowflake. Users can check sources directly using built-in links to original documents. The offering is based on Anthropic's Claude 4 models and includes expanded usage limits. The company says customer data is not used to train its AI models by default.

To support integration and deployment, Anthropic is working with financial data firms like FactSet and S&P Global, as well as consulting giants Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC.

Alongside this, Anthropic introduced a new tool directory for connecting external apps to Claude. This includes connectors for Notion, Canva, Stripe, and Figma, allowing Claude to access relevant data and context from these platforms. These integrations are available to users on paid plans.

Paul Smith will step in as Anthropic's first Chief Commercial Officer later this year. Smith brings more than 30 years of experience leading sales teams at tech companies like Microsoft, Salesforce, and most recently, ServiceNow. The move comes as Anthropic reports "hundreds of thousands" of active API customers and says revenue from Claude Code has more than quintupled in just two months.

Anthropic also announced a $2 million investment in programs at Carnegie Mellon University. The news was shared at a Pennsylvania summit attended by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, former President Trump, and Senator Dave McCormick. Anthropic argues that a reliable energy infrastructure is essential for maintaining US leadership in AI.

Half of the funding will go to AI-powered research on optimizing the power grid at the Scott Institute for Energy Innovation. The other half will support picoCTF, a cybersecurity training program for students focused on protecting critical infrastructure.

