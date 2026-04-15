Anthropic prepares Opus 4.7 and AI design tool, VCs offer up to 800 billion dollars

Anthropic is preparing to release a new model and a design tool that would compete with Adobe and Figma. Meanwhile, venture capitalists are lining up to invest at sky-high valuations.

Anthropic is working on its next flagship model, Claude Opus 4.7, along with a new AI-powered tool for designing websites and presentations, according to The Information. Both products could launch as early as this week.

The design tool would let both technical and non-technical users create presentations, websites, and landing pages using natural language. That puts it in direct competition with Adobe, Figma, and Wix, as well as startups like Gamma and Google Stitch. According to The Information, shares of Adobe, Wix, and Figma each dropped more than two percent after the plans became public.

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Notably, Opus 4.7 isn't Anthropic's most powerful model. That distinction belongs to Claude Mythos, which is currently being tested by select partners for security vulnerability research.

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Investors are fighting to get a piece of Anthropic

On the funding side, Anthropic has received multiple investment offers from venture capitalists in recent weeks, valuing the company at up to $800 billion, Business Insider reports. That's more than double the $380 billion valuation Anthropic reached in its funding round that closed in February. On the secondary market platform Caplight, Anthropic is already trading at $688 billion, a 75 percent jump in just three months. For context, OpenAI most recently hit a valuation of $852 billion.

The hype is driven by Anthropic's explosive growth. The company says its annualized revenue has climbed to $30 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025. More than 1,000 enterprise customers now spend over $1 million per year, a number that doubled in less than two months.

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Surging demand forces Anthropic to rethink enterprise pricing

With new customers flooding in, Anthropic has also overhauled its pricing model for Claude Enterprise. Instead of a flat fee of up to $200 per user per month, business customers now pay a $20 base fee plus usage-based charges for compute. For heavy users, that could mean costs doubling or tripling. The shift comes as agents like Claude Code and Claude Cowork drive up inference costs while available compute resources grow increasingly scarce.