AI in practice
Anthropic's analysis of Claude conversations sheds light on AI's role in the workplace

Anthropic
Anthropic's analysis of Claude conversations sheds light on AI's role in the workplace
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
A comprehensive analysis by Anthropic shows that AI currently serves more as a helping hand than a replacement in the workplace.

The study, based on millions of anonymized conversations with Claude, found that 36% of professions now use AI for at least a quarter of their tasks.

The data shows AI making its biggest impact in software development and technical writing, with 57% of users applying it to enhance their work rather than automate it completely. Only 43% of applications focus on full automation.

Image: Anthropic

Middle-income professionals lead AI adoption

An interesting pattern emerges when looking at salary levels: AI usage peaks among middle to high-income workers like programmers and data scientists, while both the highest and lowest salary brackets show significantly lower adoption rates.

Anthropic acknowledges several limitations in their study. The data only covers free and Pro versions of Claude, excluding API, Pro, and Enterprise usage. They can't definitively confirm whether analyzed conversations happened during work or if apparent automation cases might actually be augmentation. The absence of image generation capabilities and Claude's reputation as a leading code model might also skew the results toward certain use cases.

To promote transparency and further research, Anthropic is sharing the complete dataset with the research community. They plan to conduct regular follow-up analyzes to track changes in how AI shapes the job market.

Summary
  • A study by Anthropic provides insights into the use of AI in the world of work. According to the analysis, which is based on millions of anonymized conversations with the AI assistant Claude, 36 percent of all professions already use AI for at least a quarter of their tasks.
  • The data shows that AI is currently used primarily in software development and technical writing. In 57 percent of cases, AI is used for support, while 43 percent of applications are aimed at automation.
  • Employees with medium to high salaries, such as programmers and data scientists, use AI systems most frequently. In contrast, AI usage is significantly lower among the lowest and highest salary levels. Anthropic is making the data set available to researchers and plans to repeat the analysis on a regular basis.
Anthropic
