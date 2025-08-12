Anthropic’s Claude can now remember past conversations

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Anthropic's Claude can now remember previous conversations with users and build on them over time. The new feature works much like ChatGPT's memory function, but puts a stronger emphasis on continuing and using information from earlier chats. According to Anthropic, the feature is now live for users on the Enterprise, Team, and Max plans, with support for other plans coming soon.

Claude can now reference past chats, so you can easily pick up from where you left off. pic.twitter.com/n9ZgaTRC1y - Claude (@claudeai) August 11, 2025

