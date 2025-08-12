AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic’s Claude can now remember past conversations

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic's Claude can now remember previous conversations with users and build on them over time. The new feature works much like ChatGPT's memory function, but puts a stronger emphasis on continuing and using information from earlier chats. According to Anthropic, the feature is now live for users on the Enterprise, Team, and Max plans, with support for other plans coming soon.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic releases open-source tool for AI security checks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic blocks OpenAI from accessing Claude models over alleged contract breach

AI in practice

Anthropic will set new weekly usage limits for Claude subscribers starting August

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic’s Claude can now remember past conversations

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News