Apple debuts more Apple Intelligence AI features in latest developer betas

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Apple has released the first developer betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 to developers. These updates introduce several AI-powered features under the "Apple Intelligence" banner. New features include Image Playground, an AI image creation app, and Image Wand, an AI tool for the iPad's Notes app. Apple has also added custom Genmoji for creating personalized emoji and integrated ChatGPT with Siri for handling specific requests. Visual Intelligence provides information about the user's environment, while advanced writing tools offer AI-assisted composition. Apple Intelligence currently supports US English and localized variants for several English-speaking countries. The company has also included APIs for developers to integrate these features into third-party apps.

Sources
MacRumors
