Apple develops its own AI chip "Baltra"

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER.
Apple is developing its first server chip for artificial intelligence, aiming to start mass production by 2026. The company is working with Broadcom on the chip's network technology, according to The Information. The chip, known internally as Baltra, will handle the high computational demands of Apple's new AI features. Apple aims to reduce costs and scale AI services for billions of devices using Apple Intelligence. Apple's silicon design team in Israel leads the chip's development. The company plans to manufacture it using TSMC's advanced N3P production process. Apple intends to complete Baltra's initial design within 12 months.

