Apple adds ChatGPT to its Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence now includes ChatGPT across Apple's operating systems as OpenAI becomes a key technology partner for the company's AI capabilities.

Following its debut at WWDC last June, Apple has added ChatGPT support to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2 for iPhones and iPads, and in macOS Sequoia for silicon-based Macs. The AI assistant works alongside Siri to handle more complex tasks.

ChatGPT now works directly with Siri and writing tools across Apple's operating systems. When Siri "thinks" ChatGPT would do a better job with a request, it automatically passes it to OpenAI's system—but only if you've turned on the feature.

OpenAI used Apple's announcement as an addition to its "12 Days of OpenAI" product launches. During a quick 10-minute stream, CEO Sam Altman and two other hosts showed off features like generating images through the ChatGPT iPhone app.

The demo wasn't very exciting. While they showed creating playlists through ChatGPT, users still have to manually load them into Spotify to actually listen. On the Mac side, they stuck to basic demonstrations like ChatGPT working with PDF files.

Built with privacy in mind

You don't need an OpenAI account to use the new ChatGPT features. If you skip the account, OpenAI won't store your requests or use them to train its AI. The system also hides your IP address to keep sessions private.

If you do sign in with an OpenAI account, their privacy rules kick in instead. Apple lets you control exactly when to use ChatGPT and what information it gets.

The ChatGPT integration arrived later than expected—it was initially planned for last fall. Apple Intelligence's development has been taking its time, with many features shown months ago not arriving until 2025.

Apple's other AI toys

Apple Intelligence additionally is introducing several new AI features with iOS 18.2. The update includes Image Playground for creative photo editing in Messages, Genmoji for creating personalized emojis, Image Wand for transforming sketches into images, and Writing Tools that make texts more dynamic through simple descriptions.