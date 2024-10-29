Apple begins testing Apple Intelligence with limited US rollout, EU to follow in April 2025

Apple has started beta testing its new AI software suite, Apple Intelligence, with users in the United States. The company plans to expand these features to other English-speaking markets in December, followed by European Union users in April 2025. The initial release includes writing assistance features, an AI-powered emoji creator called Genmoji, an enhanced version of Siri with ChatGPT integration, and automatic email summary capabilities. EU users can already access some early features on Macs running MacOS Sequoia 15.1 if their system language is set to US English. To get started, go to Settings, tap or click Apple Intelligence & Siri, and then tap or click Join Apple Intelligence Waitlist. According to Apple, Apple Intelligence should be available for activation within a few hours of joining the waitlist, "though wait times can vary."

Ad