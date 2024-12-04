AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI launches "12 Days of OpenAI": livestream series promises big news

OpenAI
OpenAI launches
OpenAI announced on X a series of twelve livestreams to showcase "a range of new things, both big and small." The "12 Days of OpenAI" starts tomorrow.

While speculation about new models like GPT-5 or the project codenamed "Orion" continues, OpenAI has clarified that a GPT-4 successor won't arrive this year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called a report by The Verge about the supposed December release of a new AI model named Orion pure fiction. A company spokesperson confirmed this to The Verge but promised more technology to come.

O1 model briefly online

Specifically, it could be the o1 model: Multiple X users reported that the complete o1 model was temporarily available at "chatgpt.com/?model=o1" before access was blocked.

The model reportedly processes about 200,000 tokens and can analyze images. So far, OpenAI has only released mini and preview versions of o1. The full version is expected to be significantly more powerful, particularly in mathematical capabilities.

The Sora video model is another likely candidate for release - the company introduced it in February 2024 and has continued improving it while testing with selected artists. Some artists recently leaked the tool to protest unpaid work. Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati had announced Sora would arrive this year in mid-March. Several other companies now offer video models as well.

GPT-4o also still lacks some of its announced features - though the company has barely mentioned these since the initial release.

  • OpenAI has announced a series of twelve livestreams titled "12 Days of OpenAI" to showcase new developments, starting tomorrow, despite speculation about potential new models like GPT-5 or "Orion".
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and a company spokesperson have confirmed that a GPT-4 successor will not be released this year, refuting a report by The Verge about a supposed December release of a new AI model named Orion.
  • Potential candidates for release include the full version of the o1 model, which briefly appeared online and is expected to have significantly improved mathematical capabilities, and the Sora video model, which OpenAI has been testing with selected artists and was announced to arrive this year by former CTO Mira Murati.
In the mixed reality game "Shattered", the horror spills into your reality Highly anticipated VR game Behemoth will need patches at launch Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 VR review: High-flyer or crash pilot?
