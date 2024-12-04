OpenAI launches "12 Days of OpenAI": livestream series promises big news

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI announced on X a series of twelve livestreams to showcase "a range of new things, both big and small." The "12 Days of OpenAI" starts tomorrow.

While speculation about new models like GPT-5 or the project codenamed "Orion" continues, OpenAI has clarified that a GPT-4 successor won't arrive this year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called a report by The Verge about the supposed December release of a new AI model named Orion pure fiction. A company spokesperson confirmed this to The Verge but promised more technology to come.

O1 model briefly online

Specifically, it could be the o1 model: Multiple X users reported that the complete o1 model was temporarily available at "chatgpt.com/?model=o1" before access was blocked.

The model reportedly processes about 200,000 tokens and can analyze images. So far, OpenAI has only released mini and preview versions of o1. The full version is expected to be significantly more powerful, particularly in mathematical capabilities.

The Sora video model is another likely candidate for release - the company introduced it in February 2024 and has continued improving it while testing with selected artists. Some artists recently leaked the tool to protest unpaid work. Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati had announced Sora would arrive this year in mid-March. Several other companies now offer video models as well.

GPT-4o also still lacks some of its announced features - though the company has barely mentioned these since the initial release.

