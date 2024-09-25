AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI's video AI Sora reportedly gets an upgrade to produce longer, higher quality clips faster

Ideogram prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI's video AI Sora reportedly gets an upgrade to produce longer, higher quality clips faster
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is working on an upgraded version of its video AI Sora, which it unveiled in February, The Information reports, citing a source close to the company's management team. The new version aims to produce longer, higher quality video clips faster than the original demos.

Ad

The video model presented in February was apparently not ready when first announced. Generations reportedly took over ten minutes, and feedback from filmmakers was sometimes critical.

Filmmaker Patrick Cederberg had to generate hundreds of clips before getting a usable one, as the model struggled to maintain consistent styles, objects, and characters throughout videos. Physics errors also occurred, according to The Information.

Such problems are common in other video models; the improved Sora version aims to address many of these issues. To improve Sora, OpenAI is collecting millions of hours of high-resolution video footage as training data, covering different styles and subjects to reduce bias, according to the source.

Ad
Ad

Sora gets competition

OpenAI told CNBC in early September that Sora was still in research mode due to ongoing discussions with policymakers. OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said in mid-March that Sora would be released "definitely this year," though generation costs needed to be reduced first, as the system remains "much, much more expensive" than current AI systems.

Since Sora's February launch, the video AI market has developed rapidly. In China alone, four new systems - KLING, Vidu, Jimeng AI and MiniMax - have been introduced. Runway ML has also presented two new AI models and recently announced a partnership with Lionsgate.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is working on an improved version of its video AI Sora, which was presented in February. The new version should be able to generate longer and higher quality video clips faster than the first demos.
  • To improve it, OpenAI is collecting millions of hours of high-resolution video material as training data to avoid distortions. The first version had problems maintaining a consistent style and displaying objects and characters consistently.
  • Since Sora's launch in February, the video AI market has developed rapidly. Four new systems came from China, and Runway ML also unveiled two AI models and announced a collaboration with Lionsgate.
Sources
The Information
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Google DeepMind's SCoRe teaches AI to fix some of its own mistakes without outside help

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
With All on Board, a promising VR game was born out of a passion for a fascinating hobby Escaping Wonderland Review: A little VR masterpiece you shouldn't miss Echo VR: Fans keep discontinued cult VR game alive MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

AI deployment: SAG-AFTRA calls for strike against "League of Legends"

AI research

Google's reCAPTCHA is no match for new AI system that cracks it with 100% success

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI's video AI Sora reportedly gets an upgrade to produce longer, higher quality clips faster

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

Google News