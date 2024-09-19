AI and society
Lionsgate bets big on AI: Studio aims to save millions with custom film production model

Runway ML
Lionsgate bets big on AI: Studio aims to save millions with custom film production model
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Hollywood studio Lionsgate has signed a landmark deal with AI company Runway to develop a custom AI model for film production.

Lionsgate, the studio behind hit film franchises like "John Wick" and "The Hunger Games", has partnered with AI startup Runway in a unique collaboration. The goal is to create an AI model specifically designed for film and TV production that meets the studio's particular requirements. This partnership is the first of its kind in the entertainment industry and could set a precedent for future deals between content creators and AI companies.

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns expects the studio to save "millions and millions of dollars" by utilizing the new AI tool. The technology will initially be used for internal purposes such as generating storyboards, with plans to later expand its application to creating backgrounds and special effects for movie productions.

As part of the deal, Lionsgate will provide Runway with access to its vast content library in exchange for a personalized AI model. This agreement comes at a time when the entertainment industry is grappling with the potential impact of generative AI on creative processes and copyright issues.

Runway wants to give Lionsgate more tools and control over content creation

Burns admitted that Lionsgate had previously been cautious about adopting generative AI tools due to creative concerns about potential job losses. However, the studio's position has evolved rapidly in recent months.

Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela stated that the company's current tools are not yet capable of generating videos or images for movies or TV shows, primarily because creators lack precise control over the cinematography of the generated scenes. However, Valenzuela assured that Runway is working on refining its tools and aims to provide more detailed control over scene creation within the next year. The latest Gen-3 Alpha Turbo model is now also available via an API.

For the time being, the AI model is expected to streamline pre-production work and internal processes at Lionsgate. Brianna Domont, who oversees visual effects in the studio's feature film group, sees the technology as a potential game changer for lower-budget films, giving these productions access to resources typically reserved for larger projects.

Sources
WSJ Runway
