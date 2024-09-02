AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Video-01 AI video generator from MiniMax is the latest Sora challenger from China

Video-01 prompted by Minimax
Video-01 AI video generator from MiniMax is the latest Sora challenger from China
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Chinese AI startup MiniMax has unveiled Video-01, its first AI model capable of generating high-resolution videos from text prompts.

Ad

CEO Yan Junjie presented Video-01 at a company event, sharing some key features. The model supports a native resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels at 25 frames per second and allows for virtual camera control.

Currently, videos are limited to six seconds, but MiniMax plans to extend this to ten seconds in the near future. The company hasn't released technical details about the model's architecture or training data.

MiniMax intends to release regular updates for the video generator. Plans include allowing image input alongside text and giving users more control over the final output.

Ad
Ad

Users can try Video-01 for free at hailuoai.com/video after registering with a mobile number, which also works for non-Chinese numbers. MiniMax also provides an API for developers. Yan emphasized that MiniMax is currently focused on making the technology widely available rather than commercializing it.

Video quality and capabilities

Videos generated with Video-01 are still easily identifiable as AI-made. They appear slightly oversaturated with smooth surfaces, resembling heavily filtered footage. Video-01 offers various styles, including anime, CGI, and video game graphics. The model shows relatively few image errors or artifacts and even seems capable of displaying text in videos.

Video: Video-01 prompted by MiniMax

Video: Video-01 prompted by MiniMax

Video: Video-01 prompted by MiniMax

Recommendation
AI in practice

Why do people care if ChatGPT wrote an apology for "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum"?

Video: Video-01 prompted by MiniMax

After registering, MiniMax asks users to accept its terms of use, which include not generating illegal content. The company warns against using the tool to spread rumors, violate privacy, or share illegal information.

However, there seem to be few limits to the AI's capabilities, as it can generate videos of famous personalities and even political figures such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The tool blocks pornographic or explicit scenes and adds a discreet watermark to the bottom right corner of the generated videos.

Video: Video-01 prompted by THE DECODER

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Company background and funding

MiniMax was founded in late 2021 and offers a large language model and a text-to-speech model, in addition to the new video generator. A recent funding round led by Alibaba raised about $600 million, including an investment from Tencent, valuing MiniMax at at least $2.5 billion.

While OpenAI's Sora is still considered the industry benchmark for video AI, at least according to demos and reports, numerous companies, especially from China, have also entered the video AI market. Unlike OpenAI, these companies, including KLING, Vidu, and Jimeng AI, have made their tools available to users.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Chinese AI startup MiniMax has released Video-01, an AI model that can generate high-resolution videos from text instructions, supporting a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels at 25 frames per second. Videos are currently limited to six seconds.
  • Video-01 is now available for free on the MiniMax website, registration via mobile phone number is required. An API for developers is also available. The generated videos are still recognizably AI-generated, but offer different styles and have fewer image errors compared to other models.
  • MiniMax raised around $600 million in a funding round led by Alibaba with participation from Tencent. In addition to Video-01, the company also offers a large voice model and a text-to-speech model. Several Chinese companies have since released similar video AI tools.
Sources
Xueqiu South China Morning Post MiniMax
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
Profile
AI in practice

Anthropic and OpenAI grant US institute early access to new AI models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Hands-on with EarthQuest on Quest 3: Google Earth VR, is it you? The Audio Strap for Bigscreen Beyond is now shipping Quest 3 is now the second most popular PC VR headset MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI inference benchmark: Nvidia dominates with Blackwell architecture

AI in practice

OpenAI reportedly booked TSMC's A16 process for manufacturing AI chips

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Video-01 AI video generator from MiniMax is the latest Sora challenger from China

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Google News