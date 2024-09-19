AI video generator KLING releases version 1.5 with impressive features

Chinese tech company Kuaishou has released a new version of its AI video generator KLING. Version 1.5 introduces higher resolution capabilities and new features.
The updated KLING 1.5 now allows users to create videos in 1080p HD resolution in professional mode. Kuaishou reports that the new model significantly improves image quality, dynamics, and prompt relevance compared to its predecessor. Internal testing shows a 95% performance increase over the previous version.
Sample videos demonstrate the enhanced image quality and detail in version 1.5. One example displays a woman in a nighttime city scene, with the new version showing sharper contours and more realistic lighting. Another video compares the depiction of a monkey, with the updated version featuring finer fur textures and more expressive facial features.
KLING 1.0 |Video: KLING AI
KLING 1.5 | Video: KLING AI
New Motion Brush feature offers precise control
The update also introduces new functionality. Users can now use the "Motion Brush" feature to define the movement of individual elements within an image, allowing for detailed control over movements and performance in generated videos.
Video: KLING AI
Video: KLING AI
KLING 1.5 supports various aspect ratios for video generation, including landscape (16:9, 4:3), portrait (9:16, 3:4), and square (1:1) formats. Videos created with Motion Brush can be up to 5 seconds long.
Kuaishou launched the international version of KLING worldwide in July 2023. Users can sign up with an email address and receive 66 free credits for video creation daily. The company has maintained its pricing for the new version.
