Jonathan Kemper

Genmo Mochi 1: A new benchmark for open AI video models

Genmo
Genmo Mochi 1: A new benchmark for open AI video models
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
summary Summary

AI start-up Genmo has released its Mochi 1 video model as an open source version. According to the company, it is the largest publicly available AI model for video generation to date, with 10 billion parameters.

The model has been developed from scratch and, according to Genmo, sets new standards in two critical areas: the quality of movement and the accuracy with which text instructions are implemented.

Video: Genmo

Mochi 1 can generate videos at 30 frames per second and up to 5.4 seconds long. According to Genmo, it simulates physical effects such as liquids, fur, and hair movement with great realism.

Video: Genmo

According to the company, the model is optimized for photorealistic content and less suitable for animated content. Distortions can occasionally occur during extreme movements.

The current version of Mochi 1 produces videos at 480p resolution. An HD version with 720p resolution will follow later this year.

New architecture for efficient video generation

Technically, Mochi 1 is based on a new architecture called Asymmetric Diffusion Transformer (AsymmDiT). It processes text and video content separately, with the visual part using about four times as many parameters as the text processing part.

Unlike other modern diffusion models, Mochi 1 uses only a single language model (T5-XXL) to process prompts. This is intended to increase efficiency, but the developers have not yet published a scientific paper with more detailed information.

AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

When implementing text prompts, the model achieves higher accuracy than the competition in benchmarks, while simulating complex physical effects more realistically in terms of motion quality.

Balkendiagramm: Vergleich von 9 KI-Videomodellen anhand ihrer Motion Quality (Elo Score), Werte von 750 bis 1100.
In a comparison of different AI video models, Genmo Mochi 1 achieves the highest motion quality. The Elo scores show a steady improvement of the technology from Open-Sora to the latest models. | Image: Genmo
Balkendiagramm: Vergleich der Prompt-Adherence verschiedener KI-Modelle, von VideoCrafter (40%) bis Genmo Mochi 1 (80%), aufsteigend sortiert.
The latest AI models show a significantly higher prompt-following rate than earlier versions. Genmo Mochi 1 achieves the top score of almost 80% in the correct implementation of prompts. | Image: Genmo

According to the self-description on the official website, Mochi 1 functions as a world model. Recent studies have cast doubt on this ability of video generators.

Our video generation models act as world simulators, driving breakthroughs in embodied AI by enabling infinite explorations in synthetic realities. Video is the ultimate medium for human-AI interaction, seamlessly integrating text, audio, images, and 3D into one unified experience.

Genmo

Genmo secures 28.4 million dollars in funding

Alongside the release of the model, Genmo announces a $28.4 million Series A funding round led by NEA. The Genmo team includes core members from major AI projects such as DDPM, DreamFusion and Emu Video.

The model weights and code are available under the Apache 2.0 licence on Hugging Face and GitHub. Interested parties can also try out the model for free via a rudimentary playground on the Genmo website, which also displays numerous examples from the community, including their prompt.

Although the quality is impressive for an open video model, commercial models such as Runway Gen-3 are currently ahead of the game. The tool based on it can produce both longer and higher-resolution clips and supports additional features such as image prompts, virtual camera movements or the transfer of facial expressions to an AI character. Other offerings are available from Kling, Vidu and MiniMax. Meta has also recently launched a new video model called Movie Gen.

Sources
Genmo GitHub
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Gran Turismo 7 gets a visual boost on PSVR 2 thanks to PS5 Pro update Meta rolls out AI features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses in first European countries Origami Vision is a promising mixed reality concept that Meta rejected
