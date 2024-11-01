Runway adds precise camera control to Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI video generator

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Runway has added new camera control features to its Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI video model. The update allows users to control exactly how the camera moves through AI-generated scenes, including the direction and speed of movement. The new controls support basic camera movements such as panning from side to side, moving forward and backward through scenes, and zooming in and out. Users can also combine these different movements to create more complex camera sequences. According to Runway, the enhanced controls give video creators more precise control over their AI-generated content. The feature is now available for anyone using the Gen-3 Alpha Turbo model.

Ad

Video: RunwayML via X

Ad