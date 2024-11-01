AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Runway adds precise camera control to Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI video generator

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Runway has added new camera control features to its Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI video model. The update allows users to control exactly how the camera moves through AI-generated scenes, including the direction and speed of movement. The new controls support basic camera movements such as panning from side to side, moving forward and backward through scenes, and zooming in and out. Users can also combine these different movements to create more complex camera sequences. According to Runway, the enhanced controls give video creators more precise control over their AI-generated content. The feature is now available for anyone using the Gen-3 Alpha Turbo model.

Ad

Video: RunwayML via X

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Runway via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

AI music generator Suno AI adds personas to its music generator

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest's best VR travel app now offers dynamic skies and star constellations 9 VR games to look forward to in November 2024 Meta Quest 3 has received a GPU boost we didn't know about MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

"Oasis" is the first real-time AI-generated game that is playable in any significant way

AI in practice

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman feels like he's "on the side of the angels" working on AI models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Runway adds precise camera control to Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI video generator

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

Google News