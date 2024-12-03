Tencent introduces open source video generator HunyuanVideo and challenges Sora

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

Tencent announced HunyuanVideo, a new open source AI model for video generation that aims to match the capabilities of existing commercial solutions. With more than 13 billion parameters, Tencent says it's the largest publicly available model of its kind.

Ad

According to technical documentation, HunyuanVideo performs better than current systems like Runway Gen-3 and Luma 1.6, as well as three major Chinese video generation models. The system shows particularly strong results in motion quality testing.

Video: Tencent

The model can handle multiple tasks, including generating videos from text descriptions, converting still images into videos, creating animated avatars, and producing audio for video content.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Tencent's engineers developed a multi-stage training process for HunyuanVideo. The model starts with low-resolution image training at 256 pixels, then moves to mixed-scale training at higher resolutions.

The final stage involves progressive video and image training, where both resolution and video length increase gradually. The development team reports this approach leads to better convergence and higher quality video output.

HunyuanVideo is open source

By releasing HunyuanVideo as open source, Tencent aims to reduce the gap between proprietary and open systems. The company has published the code on GitHub and plans ongoing development with new features.

The release puts Tencent in direct competition with established players like Runway and OpenAI's Sora project, as well as several other Chinese companies developing video models, including KLING.

Ad