AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Apple Intelligence keeps AI-generated images playful to avoid deepfake risks

Apple (YouTube Screenshot)
Apple Intelligence keeps AI-generated images playful to avoid deepfake risks
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Apple executives explain why there are no photorealistic images in the current version of Apple Intelligence: The risk of misuse is too great, they say.

"You don't want to make it easy to make deepfakes," says John Giannandrea, Apple's senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, adding that "there's no reason to do that in the first version" of Apple Intelligence, especially since there are many other tools that can be used to create photorealistic images.

Instead, Apple is focusing on communication that is fun and expressive without creating an alternate reality, says Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering.

"We want to create no confusion on these points," Federighi says. It's clear that the images generated by Apple Intelligence are not real, as Apple only allows illustrative and drawn content, such as a comic of an alligator on a surfboard.

Ad
Ad

Federighi sees AI tools as a way to enhance people's creativity and skills. They would allow individuals to express their creativity on an ever-expanding scale, just as a synthesizer makes it possible to create music that previously required an entire orchestra. For Apple, this has always been the purpose of computers: to enhance human creativity.

Apple has always done AI, but never talked about it

Greg Joswiak, Apple's chief marketing officer, doesn't see Apple Intelligence as late to the game. Apple has been using machine learning and artificial intelligence for years, even if the company hasn't always called it that.

"We've been doing it for a long time, we didn't even call it ML or AI, we called it proactive," Joswiak says.

Federighi rants about Microsoft's "AI PC," puts it in quotes, and laughs. "It's like someone discovered the idea of a neural engine this year."

Joswiak sees the fact that Apple Intelligence runs largely on users' own devices as an "incredible Apple story" in terms of privacy and power consumption.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI's DALL-E 3 has an incredible attention to detail

"For us, a prerequisite to doing personal intelligence that involves data you actually care about is ironclad privacy," Federighi emphasizes.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Apple has deliberately chosen not to include photorealistic imagery in Apple Intelligence to make it more difficult to misuse for deepfakes.
  • Instead, Apple relies on illustrative and drawn content that is clearly recognizable as not being real. The goal is to communicate in a fun and expressive way without pretending to create an alternate reality. Craig Federighi, SVP of Software Engineering, sees AI as a way to enhance human creativity.
  • Apple has been using machine learning and AI for a long time, even if the company hasn't always called it that, says Greg Joswiak, Apple's chief marketing officer, adding that the fact that Apple Intelligence runs largely on users' devices is "an incredible Apple story."
Sources
via YouTube
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Springer Nature cracks down on AI research fraud using AI tools

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
PowerWash Simulator gets Alice in Wonderland DLC Meta is now selling refurbished Quest 3 headsets at a discount Walkabout Mini Golf: Redesigned Cherry Blossom course and new game modes MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

ChatGPT isn't hallucinating, it's spreading "soft bullshit"

AI in practice

Massive "Prompt Report" uncovers the weird world of prompting large language models

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Apple Intelligence keeps AI-generated images playful to avoid deepfake risks

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

TransNAR: Neural Algorithmic Reasoners bring robust computation to transformers

AI research

"Artificial Generational Intelligence": AI agents learn from each other across generations

AI research

Nvidia's Blackwell can train GPT-4 in 10 days, but does this solve current models' problems?

Google News