Autonomous drones perform simulated combat patrols in successful demonstration

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Shield AI, in collaboration with Kratos and Parry Labs, has successfully demonstrated the autonomous cooperation of two unmanned aircraft in a flight test. The technology could pave the way for the use of autonomous drones alongside manned combat aircraft.



In a flight test in July 2024 near the Kratos factory in Oklahoma, two unmanned MQM-178 Firejet drones from Kratos demonstrated formation flying and tactical maneuvers under autonomous control. Manned escort aircraft monitored the tests.

The relatively small Firejet drones were equipped with Hivemind software from Shield AI and edge computing hardware from Parry Labs. This enabled the drones to fly autonomously and communicate with each other without relying on a central ground station. After taking off under human control, the drones took over autonomous control in the test area and performed various maneuvers, including formation flying and simulated combat patrols.

US Air Force pushes ahead with AI co-pilots and wingman drones

The US Air Force is also advancing the development of autonomous flight systems. In collaboration with the research agency DARPA, it had an AI-controlled fighter aircraft compete against manned F-16s in simulated dogfights for the first time in 2023. According to those involved, the tests with the experimental X-62A VISTA aircraft marked a breakthrough in the application of AI in aviation.

The US Air Force's vision is for human pilots to work closely with AI co-pilots in the next generation of combat aircraft and control a fleet of AI-controlled drones. The Air Force plans to invest around $5.8 billion in autonomous drones over the next five years.

