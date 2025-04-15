Project Maven reaches Europe: NATO selects Palantir's AI analytics system

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Content Summary

NATO adopts AI platform from Palantir for faster military decision-making, The MSS Nato system aims to automate data analysis that previously required large teams.

Ad

NATO has acquired a new software platform from the U.S. company Palantir to help it respond more quickly and effectively to military threats. The system, named MSS Nato, uses artificial intelligence to analyze large volumes of battlefield data—tasks that were previously handled by hundreds of analysts. According to NATO, the software can process satellite imagery, situation reports, and other types of intelligence to support better-informed decisions by commanders.

The organization expects the system to be operational within 30 days. The contract was finalized in just six months, which is considered unusually fast for military procurement. Palantir describes MSS Nato as a central platform that can be integrated with other programs and data sources.

MSS Nato continues the legacy of Project Maven

MSS Nato is a direct descendant of Project Maven, a U.S. military AI initiative launched in 2017. Google was originally involved in the project but withdrew in 2018 following internal protests. At the time, the company introduced new AI ethics guidelines, some of which have since been relaxed. After Google's exit, Palantir took over the project, with support from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and defense startup Anduril. Anduril also offers a related product, Lattice, which supports drone-based military operations.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Palantir maintains close ties with the U.S. military and political circles aligned with Donald Trump. Company founder Peter Thiel is a prominent Trump supporter. Since 2009, Palantir has secured more than $2.7 billion in contracts from the U.S. government, about half of which came from the Department of Defense. The company's stock has tripled in the past year, driven in part by expectations of new AI-related contracts.

Palantir software also used by German police forces

In addition to its military applications, Palantir offers a surveillance platform called Gotham for law enforcement agencies—including in Germany. The German Bundesrat has called for Palantir to be used as an interim solution to improve data analysis in policing. The federal government originally planned to develop its own IT system for this purpose, but due to delays, Palantir’s software is expected to be used temporarily.

The goal is to enable rapid, automated analysis of data from various agencies, such as police departments, immigration authorities, and the healthcare system. The system is designed to identify patterns that could assist in solving or preventing criminal activity. However, the proposal has drawn criticism from members of the German parliament. Green Party security policy spokesperson Konstantin von Notz has warned of “significant constitutional and European legal risks” and has announced the possibility of legal action.

Ad