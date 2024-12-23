AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AWS releases Multi-Agent Orchestrator for managing multiple AI agents

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

AWS recently introduced a new tool called Multi-Agent Orchestrator that helps developers manage complex AI interactions. The system routes requests to the right AI agent and tracks conversations as they unfold. Developers can get started quickly with pre-built components, or plug in their own custom agents, making it work for everything from simple chatbots to complex AI systems that need to coordinate multiple tasks. The framework handles both streaming and non-streaming responses, and developers can build with either Python or TypeScript. Teams have the option to run everything locally or deploy to the cloud. Microsoft and OpenAI have also recently jumped into the game with their own agent frameworks.

Video: via AWS Github

