AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AWS reportedly faces customer frustration over Anthropic usage limits

GPT-4o prompted by THE DECODER
AWS reportedly faces customer frustration over Anthropic usage limits
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Customers are expressing frustration with Amazon Web Services over constraints in its AI platform Bedrock, according to a report from The Information.

Ad

Despite AWS investing in Anthropic, the company reportedly struggles to deliver Anthropic’s models reliably through Bedrock. Several users cite arbitrary usage limits and missing features, including prompt caching—functionality that has long been available when accessing Anthropic models directly through the company’s own API. As a result, some startups, such as Lovable and Praxis AI, are transitioning to Anthropic’s native interface.

According to the report, internal AWS discussions have described the platform's current capacity issues as a "disaster." However, AWS spokesperson Kate Vorys publicly rejected this characterization, stating that the usage restrictions are not caused by capacity constraints. Instead, she described the limits as a standard industry measure to ensure "fair access" amid "unprecedented demand."

Cloud fuels AI fuels cloud

Amazon and Anthropic have formed a strategic partnership centered on AI and cloud infrastructure. Amazon has invested up to $8 billion in Anthropic, making it the startup’s largest backer. In return, Anthropic uses AWS as its primary cloud provider and runs its Claude AI models on AWS’s custom chips (Trainium and Inferentia). Amazon integrates these models into its Bedrock AI platform, aiming to attract enterprise and government customers.

Ad
Ad

Amazon’s core interest lies in boosting AWS cloud revenue by powering Anthropic’s compute-heavy AI workloads and attracting more clients to its ecosystem. It's a circular investment strategy: Amazon invests billions into AI startups like Anthropic, which in turn use that capital to purchase cloud services from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This creates a self-reinforcing cycle where Amazon’s financial backing drives demand for its own infrastructure, boosting AWS revenue.

This circular investment strategy is not unique to Amazon—Microsoft and Google follow similar approaches in the AI space. Microsoft, for example, has invested over $13 billion in OpenAI. In return, OpenAI runs its models on Microsoft’s Azure cloud and integrates them into Microsoft products like Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service. Google has employed the same model with companies like Anthropic and Runway.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Information
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Amazon's new Nova AI models for text, image, and video aim to balance cost and performance

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Walkabout Mini Golf VR is heading to the Jurassic era with its upcoming dinosaur DLC These are the 50 top-selling VR games ever on Meta Quest Photorealistic PC horror Pools is coming soon to PSVR 2 and SteamVR MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Amazon adds automatic prompt optimization to its Bedrock AI service

AI in practice

Amazon develops video-focused AI system "Olympus" to compete with rivals

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AWS reportedly faces customer frustration over Anthropic usage limits

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

The next leap in AI depends on agents that learn by doing, not just by reading what humans wrote

AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

Google News