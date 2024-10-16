ChatGPT breaks traffic record with over 3 billion monthly views

AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
summary Summary

OpenAI's ChatGPT reached a new milestone in September 2024, surpassing Microsoft's Bing search engine in visitor numbers for the first time. The AI chatbot saw significant growth in both web and mobile app usage.

According to estimates from Similarweb, ChatGPT's website received more than 3.1 billion visits worldwide last month. This represents a 112 percent year-over-year increase and an 18.7 percent increase from August.

ChatGPT's traffic far exceeds that of other AI chatbots such as Claude.ai, Perplexity.ai, and Character.ai. Even Microsoft's Bing, which is increasingly positioning itself as an AI application, lags with 1.8 billion visits in September.

Bar chart: ChatGPT leads in website visits in September 2024, followed by Bing.com and other AI platforms.
With over three billion page views in September 2024, ChatGPT is well ahead of its direct competitors such as Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude. However, Google Gemini is available in many more places than just the web, so the overall gap is likely to be smaller. | Image: Similarweb

And OpenAI's ChatGPT for search hasn't even reached its final form yet: The company plans to expand ChatGPT's capabilities as a search engine in the future, with a prototype of SearchGPT already undergoing user testing.

With over 3 billion monthly page views, ChatGPT now ranks as the eleventh most visited website globally. While still well behind internet giants like Google (82 billion visits) and YouTube (28 billion visits), it has surpassed Amazon.com's 2.6 billion visits, excluding international domains.

Bar chart: Most visited websites worldwide, Google leads, ChatGPT in the top 10, September 2024.
Mainstream platforms such as Google, YouTube, and Facebook continue to top the list of most visited websites. However, ChatGPT has almost made it into the top 10 - an indicator of the growing importance of AI-based services in the global internet ecosystem. | Image: Similarweb

In the United States, ChatGPT surpassed Bing for the first time with 442.9 million visits compared to Bing's 404.3 million visits in September.

ChatGPT's growth accelerates

Unlike the slump experienced after its initial boom in 2023, ChatGPT has shown consistent growth throughout 2024, according to Similarweb,

The mobile app has also seen strong user increases, with monthly active users on iOS and Android rising by 109% year-over-year in the US and 200.7% in the UK. Worldwide, app usage growth based on Android data reached 249%.

Line chart: Monthly active Android users of AI chatbots worldwide, with ChatGPT leading the way with a steep increase. 10 September 2024.
While competitors such as Bing and Microsoft CoPilot are experiencing moderate growth, and in some cases recent declines, ChatGPT is growing exponentially. | Image: Similarweb

Free offerings likely driving ChatGPT's growth, but at a cost

ChatGPT's newfound growth can be attributed to OpenAI's expansion of its free tier. The company now offers access to its best models and limited image generation capabilities at no cost. Even the new, computationally expensive "reasoning" model o1-mini is available in the free version.

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

However, this strategy increases operating costs and puts pressure on margins. OpenAI needs to prove that it can convert free users into paying customers, possibly by offering fundamentally better models only in the paid version.

AI in practice

