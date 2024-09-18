AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI rolls out the o1-mini reasoning model for the free variant of ChatGPT

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER.
OpenAI is starting to roll out o1-mini, it's new AI model, to free ChatGPT users. This model can solve complex problems and is more accurate than its predecessors. Users can access o1-mini from the desktop version of ChatGPT by clicking on "ChatGPT Auto" and selecting o1-mini from the "Alpha Models" menu. o1-mini is a streamlined version of OpenAI's o1 model, specifically optimized for STEM applications. For math and programming tasks, o1-mini nearly matches the performance of the full o1 model. Recently, OpenAI also increased the usage limit for o1-mini for Plus and Team users.


