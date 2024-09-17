OpenAI boosts usage limits for o1 AI model

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has increased the usage limits for its o1 AI model. For Plus and Team users, the limit for o1-mini has been increased from 50 messages per week to 50 messages per day. For o1-preview, the limit has been increased from 30 to 50 messages per week. o1 is OpenAI's new logical reasoning model. It has been trained to go through an internal "thought process" before responding. According to OpenAI, this opens up new possibilities for scaling AI by computing power in inference. o1 is primarily suited for logic tasks and is not generally better than GPT-4o on every task. o1-mini is a more cost-effective variant for STEM applications.