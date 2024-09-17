AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI boosts usage limits for o1 AI model

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI has increased the usage limits for its o1 AI model. For Plus and Team users, the limit for o1-mini has been increased from 50 messages per week to 50 messages per day. For o1-preview, the limit has been increased from 30 to 50 messages per week. o1 is OpenAI's new logical reasoning model. It has been trained to go through an internal "thought process" before responding. According to OpenAI, this opens up new possibilities for scaling AI by computing power in inference. o1 is primarily suited for logic tasks and is not generally better than GPT-4o on every task. o1-mini is a more cost-effective variant for STEM applications.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
X (OpenAI)
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Runway and Luma AI release APIs for AI video generation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR studio nDreams plans to lay off up to 17.5% of its workforce visionOS 2 for Apple Vision Pro is here and lets you convert 2D images to Spatial Photos New VR mod brings cult sci-fi hit System Shock to virtual reality MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Excel users can now wield Python's power without coding, thanks to Copilot's latest update

AI in practice

AI warning system Raven Sentry: How the US predicted Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI boosts usage limits for o1 AI model

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

Google News