Las Vegas police revealed that Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old former soldier, used ChatGPT and other AI tools to plan an attack involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel on New Year's Day. After detonating the vehicle, Livelsberger died by suicide at the scene. According to Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Livelsberger utilized generative AI to research explosives, projectile velocities, and fireworks before carrying out the attack. McMahill called the use of AI in attack planning a "game changer" and has alerted other law enforcement agencies about this development. OpenAI pointed out that ChatGPT only provided information that was already available to the public. The explosion resulted in minor injuries to seven people, with minimal damage to the hotel structure. Investigators determined that Livelsberger acted alone and had not intended to harm others in the attack.
