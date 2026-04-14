Claude Code routines let AI fix bugs and review code on autopilot

Anthropic has introduced "routines" for Claude Code - automated processes that can independently fix bugs, review pull requests, or respond to events without needing a user's local machine. Routines are configured once and then run on a schedule, via API call, or in response to GitHub events on Anthropic's web infrastructure. Typical use cases include nightly bug triage, automatic code reviews based on team-specific checklists, porting changes between languages, and checking deployments for errors.

Routines tap into existing repository connections and connectors. The feature is available as a research preview for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans, with daily limits of 5 to 25 runs depending on the plan. Support for webhook sources beyond GitHub is planned.

Routines follow a series of recent desktop updates. Anthropic recently added features that let Claude Code start development servers, display web apps, and fix errors on its own, then shipped the /loop command for local, scheduled background tasks. With Routines, that same automation now moves to the cloud.

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