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Claude Code routines let AI fix bugs and review code on autopilot

Jonathan Kemper
Jonathan Kemper View the LinkedIn Profile of Jonathan Kemper
Apr 14, 2026

Anthropic has introduced "routines" for Claude Code - automated processes that can independently fix bugs, review pull requests, or respond to events without needing a user's local machine. Routines are configured once and then run on a schedule, via API call, or in response to GitHub events on Anthropic's web infrastructure. Typical use cases include nightly bug triage, automatic code reviews based on team-specific checklists, porting changes between languages, and checking deployments for errors.

Routines tap into existing repository connections and connectors. The feature is available as a research preview for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans, with daily limits of 5 to 25 runs depending on the plan. Support for webhook sources beyond GitHub is planned.

Screenshot of the Claude Code interface for creating a new routine with fields for name and task description, model selection Opus 4.6, a linked repository, three trigger options (Schedule, GitHub event, API) and connectors for Slack and Asana.
Users assign a name, describe the task, select a trigger (schedule, GitHub event, or API), and connect external services like Slack or Asana.

Routines follow a series of recent desktop updates. Anthropic recently added features that let Claude Code start development servers, display web apps, and fix errors on its own, then shipped the /loop command for local, scheduled background tasks. With Routines, that same automation now moves to the cloud.

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Source: Anthropic