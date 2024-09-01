AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Cohere improves its RAG-optimized Command Series LLMs

Cohere
Cohere improves its RAG-optimized Command Series LLMs
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

September 1, 2024 Update:

Ad

Cohere has released updated versions of its Command R and Command R+ AI models. The new models offer improvements in coding, math, logic, and latency, as well as expanded capabilities for multilingual applications and structured data analysis.

According to Cohere, Command R has significantly improved across all areas and now matches the performance of the previous version of the much larger Command R+. The models support over 10 languages, provide inline citations to verify outputs, and offer new customization options to reduce latency.

Image: Cohere

Developers and companies can access the latest versions of the Command R series at a lower price through Cohere's hosted API and Amazon SageMaker. More information is available here.

Ad
Ad
Image: Cohere

Cohere has also recently partnered with Fujitsu to provide AI services for Japanese businesses.

Original article dated April 6, 2024:

Cohere's new LLM "Command R+" is optimized for chatting with your data (RAG)

AI company Cohere has introduced Command R+, a new large language model (LLM) designed for enterprise applications. The model specializes in Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and tool usage.

The new model builds on the strengths of the recently introduced Command R and improves performance across the board. Cohere claims that Command R+ outperforms similar models in the same category and is competitive with more expensive models like GPT-4.

Key features of Command R+, which features a 128k-token context window, include:

Recommendation
AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

  • Advanced Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) with source citations to minimize misinformation
  • Support for ten key business languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Chinese
  • Integration with tools to automate complex business processes

According to Cohere, the RAG focus (database chat) makes the new model particularly attractive to companies because it improves response accuracy and provides source information to reduce hallucinations.

In a comparative test evaluating text flow, citation quality and overall utility, Command R+ outperformed competing models such as GPT-4. The model also demonstrated higher accuracy in question-and-answer tests using Wikipedia and Internet data, according to Cohere.

Image: Cohere

Cohere's pricing for Command R+ is competitive, with input and output costs for one million tokens set at $3 and $15, respectively. This is on par with Claude 3 Sonnet. The latest GPT-4 Turbo model costs $10 for one million input tokens and $30 for one million output tokens, Claude 3 Opus costs $15 and $75 respectively.

Language model with tool access

Command R+ also offers tool usage capabilities accessible through the Cohere and LangChain APIs. This allows the model to perform tasks such as automatically updating CRM records.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

A new feature is the support for multistep tool use, enabling the model to combine several tools in multiple steps to solve complex tasks. Command R+ can even self-correct if it attempts to use a tool incorrectly or if the tool fails.

In tool benchmarks like Microsoft's ToolTalk (Hard) and Berkeley's Function Calling Leaderboard, Command R+ achieves results comparable to Claude 3 Sonnet and GPT-4 Turbo.

While Command R+ and its weights are freely available, the license is limited to research purposes only. Those interested in commercial use, either locally or on a cloud platform not currently offered, should contact Cohere directly for a license agreement. A demo version of the model is available for testing.

Cohere has also announced a collaboration with Microsoft Azure, enabling developers and enterprises to access its latest models through the Azure platform. In the coming weeks, Cohere will also be available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and other cloud platforms.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Cohere introduces Command R+, a new large-scale language model specialized for use in RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) and enterprise application tools.
  • According to Cohere, Command R+ outperforms similar models in the same category and can compete with much more expensive models such as GPT-4.
  • Input and output token prices are on par with Claude 3 Sonnet and well below GPT-4 or Claude 3 Opus.
Sources
Cohere Hugging Face
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Cohere raises $500 million at a $5.5 billion valuation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Grim preview on Meta Quest: A VR survival shooter treat awaits us Escaping Wonderland brings much-needed variety to a Virtual Reality dominated by shooters Meta Quest: Win the new tough VR fitness DLC for Les Mills XR Bodycombat MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Cohere improves its RAG-optimized Command Series LLMs

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Google News