AI in practice
Kim M. Scheurenbrand

Companies use generative AI mainly to boost efficiency and productivity, study finds

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Companies use generative AI mainly to boost efficiency and productivity, study finds
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Companies are currently using generative AI primarily to increase efficiency and productivity, according to a recent study by Deloitte. The survey of more than 2,800 managers from 16 countries found that 56% want to use the technology to boost efficiency and productivity, while 35% cited cost reductions as a goal.

Ad

Overall, generative AI is expected to have a very positive impact on companies, with 91% of managers expecting the technology to increase productivity. This aligns with recent studies showing that management has high expectations of AI, although these may not be fully achievable in reality.

Strategic benefits such as innovation and growth play a lesser role at 29%. The study authors see this as a typical pattern when introducing new technologies: initially, the focus is on incremental improvements to existing processes before more complex and transformative applications follow.

Companies rely on ready-made AI solutions

The results show that most companies currently rely on ready-made AI solutions. 71% use productivity applications with integrated generative AI, and 68% use standard AI applications. Only a few use specialized solutions such as industry-specific applications (23%) or adapted open-source models (25%).

Ad
Ad

The study also reveals deficits in preparing for the widespread use of generative AI. 41% of respondents stated that their company was only slightly prepared or not prepared at all for the associated talent issues. Just as many see a need to catch up in terms of governance and risk management.

Despite these challenges, enthusiasm for generative AI remains high. 62% of managers named enthusiasm as the predominant emotion associated with the technology, and 79% expect generative AI to substantially change their company and industry in the next three years.

Generative AI could threaten social trust

The study also highlights the potential social impact of generative AI. 52% of respondents expect the technology to centralize power in the global economy, while 51% believe it will increase economic inequality. Additionally, 49% think that trust in national and global institutions could erode as a result of generative AI.

Given these challenges, many executives are calling for more regulation and global cooperation. 78% of respondents support greater government regulation, and 72% see a lack of global cooperation in the responsible development of AI systems.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A Deloitte study of 2,800 managers from 16 countries shows that companies are currently using generative AI primarily to increase efficiency (56%) and productivity (91%) and to reduce costs (35%). Strategic goals such as innovation and growth play a lesser role.
  • The respondents also see risks: 52% expect a centralization of power, 51% an increase in inequality and 49% an erosion of trust in institutions as a result of generative AI. 78% therefore call for stronger regulation and 72% for more global cooperation.
  • Despite high expectations of the technology, there are deficits in terms of preparation: 41% of companies are little or not at all prepared for talent issues, and just as many see a need to catch up in terms of governance and risk management. Nevertheless, 79% expect generative AI to bring substantial changes in the next three years.
Sources
Deloitte
Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.
Profile
AI in practice

Managers bet on AI to boost productivity, but workers feel overwhelmed and ill-equipped

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The VR app Physio XR treats shoulder and neck pain in virtual reality Flat2VR Studios: Funding program helps "port dream games to VR" Become Indiana Jones in virtual reality: Tomb Explorer VR launches in Early Access MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI CEO's basic income recipients spend more on food, rent, and helping others

AI and society

What will a robot make of your résumé? The bias problem with using AI in job recruitment

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Companies use generative AI mainly to boost efficiency and productivity, study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI has a 99.9% accurate ChatGPT AI text detector, but won't release it

AI and society

Google pulls 'Dear Sydney' Gemini AI ad after criticism AI could make us lazy and uncreative

AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

Google News