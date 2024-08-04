Companies use generative AI mainly to boost efficiency and productivity, study finds

Kim is a regular contributor to THE DECODER. He focuses on the ethical, economic, and political implications of AI.

Companies are currently using generative AI primarily to increase efficiency and productivity, according to a recent study by Deloitte. The survey of more than 2,800 managers from 16 countries found that 56% want to use the technology to boost efficiency and productivity, while 35% cited cost reductions as a goal.

Overall, generative AI is expected to have a very positive impact on companies, with 91% of managers expecting the technology to increase productivity. This aligns with recent studies showing that management has high expectations of AI, although these may not be fully achievable in reality.

Strategic benefits such as innovation and growth play a lesser role at 29%. The study authors see this as a typical pattern when introducing new technologies: initially, the focus is on incremental improvements to existing processes before more complex and transformative applications follow.

Companies rely on ready-made AI solutions

The results show that most companies currently rely on ready-made AI solutions. 71% use productivity applications with integrated generative AI, and 68% use standard AI applications. Only a few use specialized solutions such as industry-specific applications (23%) or adapted open-source models (25%).

The study also reveals deficits in preparing for the widespread use of generative AI. 41% of respondents stated that their company was only slightly prepared or not prepared at all for the associated talent issues. Just as many see a need to catch up in terms of governance and risk management.

Despite these challenges, enthusiasm for generative AI remains high. 62% of managers named enthusiasm as the predominant emotion associated with the technology, and 79% expect generative AI to substantially change their company and industry in the next three years.

Generative AI could threaten social trust

The study also highlights the potential social impact of generative AI. 52% of respondents expect the technology to centralize power in the global economy, while 51% believe it will increase economic inequality. Additionally, 49% think that trust in national and global institutions could erode as a result of generative AI.

Given these challenges, many executives are calling for more regulation and global cooperation. 78% of respondents support greater government regulation, and 72% see a lack of global cooperation in the responsible development of AI systems.

